Teen drowns in Rankin County pond after falling into the water while fishing

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen has died after falling into a Rankin County pond and drowning.
It happened Friday, September 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the 500 bock of Holly Bush Road. Police received a call from a woman saying that her grandson had fallen into the water while fishing and had not resurfaced.
First responders from the Reservoir Fire Department, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, the Rankin EOC and Pafford Ambulance Service Responded to the scene.
Two Reservoir firefighters and two Rankin County deputies jumped into the water close to where the teen was last seen and began searching for the victim.
The firefighters and deputies found him and brought him to the shore. Once on shore, CPR was started by first responders.
Pafford Ambulance took the victim to Flowood River Oaks and they were then transferred from River Oaks to UMMC for further treatment.
Despite the best efforts of first responders and medical personnel, the teen passed away at UMMC.
“Accidents like this are devastating to the families and heartbreaking for first responders,” said Sheriff Bryan Bailey. “Please pray for God’s comfort for this family.”
