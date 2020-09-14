Police: Pike Co. man charged with sexual assault, may have abused ‘multiple victims’

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pike County man has been charged with sexual assault among other crimes after an investigation was opened in late August.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation was opened after the suspect had possibly abused “multiple victims.”
Edward Wacker has now been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of touching a child for lustful purposes while in a position of authority.
All suspects are innocent until proves guilty.
