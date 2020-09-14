Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Sally is in the gulf and getting closer to landfall. It’s expected by morning tomorrow and closer to the Alabama and Mississippi border. It will bring a significant storm surge of up to 10 feet by then and winds over 100mph possible. It will move very slowly inland Tuesday and Wednesday spreading several inches of torrential and likely flash flooding rains across Alabama and Northwest Florida. Accumulations could be anywhere from 10 to 20 inches. Our impacts here in Central Mississippi will be minimal. We are not expecting many impacts at all around here. Windy weather will be felt, but we aren’t expecting much more than that. Cooler weather will slide in during the rest of the week with partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.