Less than half of Southern teens ‘absolutely’ believe in the existence of God, poll finds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new Pew Research Poll has found that less than half of Southern teens “absolutely” believe in the existence of God.
While 89 percent of teens in the South believe in God, just 47 percent said they were “absolutely certain,” 31 percent said they were “fairly certain” and 11 percent said they were “not at all certain.”
Nine percent of Southern teens said they did not believe in God.
The poll also found that 41 percent of Southern teens believe many religions may be true and 14 percent said that there is little truth in any religion.
Teens living in the Western part of the U.S. had the lowest belief in the existence of God, with 35 percent “absolutely” believing and 21 percent not believing at all.
According to the poll, a majority of teens living in the United States, 61 percent, said that a belief in God is not necessary to have good moral values.
As was written in the poll’s findings, “Overall, most U.S. teenagers ages 13 to 17 do not see belief in God as a prerequisite for having a moral compass."
