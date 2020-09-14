Legislation to honor fallen Brookhaven officers passes House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest bill designed to honor fallen Mississippi officers passed the the House of Representatives Monday.
The bill if passed into law will designate the United States Postal Service facility at 201 West Cherokee Street in Brookhaven, Mississippi, as the “Deputy Donald William Durr, Corporal Zach Moak, and Patrolman James White Memorial Post Office Building."
“These three men lost their lives in the line of duty and, with the passage of this legislation, we will ensure that their sacrifice is not forgotten,” Guest said in a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives honoring the memory of the three fallen officers.
Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff William Durr was killed while responding to a domestic dispute in May 2017. A veteran law enforcement officer, he previously served with the Brookhaven Police Department.
Brookhaven Police Officer James Kevin White and Corporal Walter Zachery Marshall Moak lost their lives in a stand-off in September 2018. Moak served with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department before serving with the Wesson and Brookhaven police departments. In addition to serving as a police officer, White served in Iraq with the Mississippi National Guard where he sustained a serious injury.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.