Hurricane Sally spoils vacation plans for some

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Across South Mississippi, vacationers have had to pack their bags early and leave town.
Hurricane Sally has emptied both the hotels and the casinos with her threat of rain and storm surge.
Sharon Duncan’s family was among those affected.
After riding out Hurricane Laura in Monroe, Louisiana, they hoped they could come to Mississippi to relax.
It didn’t work out too well for them.
“It was pretty rough (during Laura), we had up to 90 mile-per-hour winds. It was pretty rough,” Duncan said. “So we weren’t going to try a second one.”
The family had plans to go to Ship Island Monday but had to settle for photos in front of the high surf being pushed ashore by Hurricane Sally.
“They called us the day before and said they had to cancel because of the storm coming in, so we’ve just been hanging out,” Duncan said. “But we decided we better go home today.”
Parker Walker of Laurel and her family were celebrating her ninth birthday until they were told they had to evacuate.
“We were at Margaritaville, but everybody had to leave,” said Parker’s sister Tyler Gavin. “So we just brought them to the beach so they could enjoy themselves, then we’re going to leave.”
With casinos closing and hotels canceling reservations, the tourism market will take a brief hit, but if Sally doesn’t cause too much damage, they expect to be back in full swing by next weekend.
