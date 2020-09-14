First Alert Forecast: summery Monday; potential Sally impacts through mid-week

POSSIBLE SALLY SCENARIOS: Sally is attempting to find an alleyway to be able to turn northward – as it approaches the Gulf Coast, it’s being pushed west from an area of high pressure to the east and blocked to the west by a stalled front. In between, there is a little opening to be able in between the two and head north. The farther west the storm tracks – the higher the impact will be for more areas of central and southwest Mississippi. The farther east the track –the less of an impact the storm will have. At this point – expect a sharp cutoff from heaviest rain and strongest wind east to lower rain total and lighter breezes west.