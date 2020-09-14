First Alert Forecast: summery Monday; potential Sally impacts through mid-week

MONDAY: Heading back to work and school – expect a typical September day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon showers and storms could develop as Sally continues its approach to the central Gulf Coast. Variably cloudy skies remain overnight as lows drop into the lower to middle 70s.
TUESDAY: Tuesday will be a transition day locally as Sally begins to inch closer to the coastline. Current trends suggest a quicker turn toward the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This will have big implications to our local forecast impacts moving into Tuesday night and Wednesday. Expect a few far outer bands to rotate through amid the cloudier skies with highs in the 80s for most.
POSSIBLE SALLY SCENARIOS: Sally is attempting to find an alleyway to be able to turn northward – as it approaches the Gulf Coast, it’s being pushed west from an area of high pressure to the east and blocked to the west by a stalled front. In between, there is a little opening to be able in between the two and head north. The farther west the storm tracks – the higher the impact will be for more areas of central and southwest Mississippi. The farther east the track –the less of an impact the storm will have. At this point – expect a sharp cutoff from heaviest rain and strongest wind east to lower rain total and lighter breezes west.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Sally will gradually turn northeast and pull away from Mississippi through the latter part of the week. Expect a front push of drier air push into the region heading into the upcoming weekend that would allow for a drop in humidity and temperatures.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
