Canton Aldermen vote down mayor’s veto of flea market

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton board of Aldermen voted down Mayor Dr. William Truly’s veto of the flea market.
The Mayor said he vetoed the event over concerns it could bring thousands of people to the area, and increase the risk of the spread of the virus.
The vote was unanimous.
Aldermen say they’re working on a safety plan for the event.
Currently they are requiring all vendors and attendees to wear masks.
They’re also asking all vendors to have hand sanitizer at each booth.
There are also plans to put us hand washing stations throughout the square.
The Canton Flea Market will be held on October 8th.
