2 charged with murder in connection to funeral home shooting
Jeremiah Blough (L) and Clyde Green (R) (Source: JPD)
By Jacob Gallant | September 14, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 12:17 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested two men for murder after a shooting at a funeral home last month.

Jeremiah Blough, 19, and Clyde Green, 18, are charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Their arrests are linked to a murder at a funeral home last month. Amei Olugbala, 21, is also charged with murder. He was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Walter Hart, Jr. was shot outside the funeral home during the service for Tramaine Green. An argument began over Hart’s presence and the shooting occurred shortly after.

During the shootout, Hart Jr. was shot in the head and died at a gas station close by before help could arrive.

