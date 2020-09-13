Sunday Night Weather Update on Tropical Storm Sally

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Should Tropical Storm Sally follow the forecast cone, it could bring us torrential flooding rains and tornadoes Tuesday through Wednesday. The forecast models are shifting east and that may take the brunt of the system eastward with it. Expect sunny skies Monday with a few showers possible. Highs near 90. It will be slightly cooler and breezy Tuesday with more showers and a better chance Tuesday night and Wednesday as Sally moves inland. More shifts in the forecast are possible. Anywhere north of the center could receiving flash flooding and severe weather. Weather conditions will improve Thursday and beyond.