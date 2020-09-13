Stewpot’s after-school program to reopen Monday for students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson students will be able to get help with their classwork again at Stewpot’s After-school Program. The program reopens Monday, September 14.
Its after-school program has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The community service organization had its classrooms sanitized for free last week by Mississippi Cares.
The director said she wanted to make sure the buildings were clean before students returned.
Students who are participating in virtual learning will be able to use the computers all day from Monday through Thursday.
”We have computers. We have wifi. So for those parents who were only able to use the instructional packet, if they want to stay on that route that’s fine. We will help them with the packet,” said Brooke Floyd, Stewpot’s Director of Children Services.
“If they want to go back to virtual, we have the computers they’ll be able to use them every day. We’ll be able to make sure that our students don’t get left behind. That’s the goal right now. We need schools. We need these wonderful teachers.”
Shakiri Murrain is the CEO of Mississippi Cares. He said he was honored to offer the services, especially during the coronavirus outbreak.
“This was a completely different industry six months ago before COVID-19. It was really disinfecting and janitorial services, but now that COVID-19 has impacted our communities and our businesses, there’s a need for a deeper sanitizing and disinfecting service,” said Murrain.
Mississippi Cares also donated masks and face-shields to Stewpot.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.