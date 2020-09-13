Gov. Tate Reeves holds press conference on Tropical Storm Sally

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has signed a State of Emergency for the State of Mississippi as Tropical Storm Sally heads closer to the state.
The Tropical Storm is forecast to become a Hurricane before making landfall late Monday evening or Tuesday morning.
The storm is projected to bring heavy rainfall and storm surge. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for several south Mississippi counties.
Gov. Reeves said the storm could make landfall in the Columbia area. He said that the storm is slow moving and could slow down even more when it hits land.
Governor Reeves said in addition to the State of Emergency he also sent a formal request to President Trump for assistance in all “pre-landfall activity” which will held pre-position National Guard assets and MEMA, FEMA resources.
“Everybody in Mississippi needs to be weather aware over the next 72 hours,” said Gov. Reeves.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.