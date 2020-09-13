First Alert Forecast: Sally expected strengthen to a hurricane by Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sally remains a tropical storm this morning as the system moves to the WNW through the Gulf of Mexico. We have very warm sea surface temperatures, a moist, tropical air mass, and low wind shear that will allow for Sally to strengthen into a Cat 1 Hurricane by tomorrow. As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Sally is expected to make landfall as a Cat 2 Hurricane with sustained winds around 100 MPH somewhere along the MS and SE LA coast early Tuesday morning. Sally will likely track northward through MS before making a NE turn into AL through Wednesday and Thursday. Majority of Central MS looks to remain on the western side of the track. If it plays out this way, the tornado threat will be low. We can mainly expect heavy rain with accumulation totals up to 4 inches and breezy conditions Tuesday into Thursday.
Since this will be a slower moving storm, flooding, storm surge, and gusty winds will be the main threat along the coast and the farther to the south and east you go. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the MS and SE LA coast. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Walthall and Pike counties until further notice. Flash Flood Watches will be in effect until Thursday morning for the southeastern portion of the area where they will see the highest potential for flooding in our area. For today, scattered showers and storms will be possible mainly through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will climb to the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. rain chances will remain elevated into the upcoming week.
