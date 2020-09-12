Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches up for South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Sally as it enters the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. South Mississippi is now under a Hurricane Watch.
It became a tropical storm on Saturday afternoon. It could impact South Mississippi as a category one or even category 2 hurricane by late Monday into Tuesday, depending on the track.
Storm Impacts for South MS: will change based on the overall track and intensity of storm
Heavy rain
Based on Saturday’s track from the National Hurricane Center, the main concern for South Mississippi will be the potential for flooding rain. Some models show the potential for the storm to stall near the coast. While it is too soon to say where or if that occurs, this scenario would lead to someone along the Gulf Coast from South Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle to pick up several inches of rain. Some spots, possibly over a foot.
Storm Surge
There is a Storm Surge Watch for Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. Storm surge will become a concern for coastal areas as the storm intensifies and makes landfall over South Mississippi or Southeastern Louisiana. Our storm surge forecast calls for 6 feet to 9 feet above the ground for Hancock and Harrison Counties and a storm surge projection of 4 to 6 feet above the ground for Jackson County.
Wind
Tropical Storm Sally is forecast to become hurricane which means wind could cause power outages and damage to trees and property, depending on where the center of the storm tracks. The closer the center is to South Mississippi, the stronger the winds will be.
Now is the time to review your hurricane plan and supply kit! We will continue to monitor for any changes over the weekend with the forecast.
