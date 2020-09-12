First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Sally moves into Gulf of Mexico

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Sally is currently over 600 miles away from Jackson, MS. The storm is beginning to move more into the Gulf of Mexico where a moist airmass and warm waters are in place. this will also for further intensification into a hurricane possibly by Monday. The storm does look like it could move more slowly once it approaches the Gulf coast which will increase the potential for flooding. Sally will likely make landfall as a Cat 1 Hurricane on Tuesday somewhere between the LA coast and FL panhandle. Central & SW MS are still included in the forecast cone as of the latest update which will still allow for the possibility for local impacts in our area. It’s too soon for the specific impacts we could see in our area, but expect the possibility for heavy tropical rainfall which is very likely.
Tropical Depression 20 has also developed this evening and is expected to tack more to the north and west which is good news for our area. Showers and storms are out on the radar this evening, so if you are heading out this evening grab the rain gear. The shower activity should die as we head into the later evening and overnight hours. Tomorrow, we will have more chances for scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.