First Alert Forecast: Tropical Depression 19 likely to strengthen today or tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and storms will be likely mainly through the afternoon and evening hours. Expect heavy downpours and possibly lightning within a few that develop. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80′s to lower 90′s across the region. Tropical Depression 19 is currently moving across the southern end of the Florida peninsula. Late today or tonight, we are expecting conditions to become more favorable for strengthening into a tropical storm. Uncertainty still remains with this tropical system, but as of this morning, forecast track still has it moving into the northern Gulf and moving into our neck of the wood by Tuesday and Wednesday. This track is not set in stone so stay updated for changes within the forecast track. The slightest shift could change our potential local impacts.
Looking at the broader view off to the east, Tropical Storm Paulette will likely become a hurricane by today and is expected to impact Bermuda. It will take a northern track not having any impact to us. We are still keeping an eye out on two other disturbances off in the Atlantic that could have possible development soon. These are far out at sea and will worry about them later down the road. The unsettled and active pattern will continue this weekend and into the upcoming week along with the possibility for impacts from Tropical Depression 19.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.