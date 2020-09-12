First Alert Forecast: Tropical Depression 19 likely to strengthen today or tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and storms will be likely mainly through the afternoon and evening hours. Expect heavy downpours and possibly lightning within a few that develop. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80′s to lower 90′s across the region. Tropical Depression 19 is currently moving across the southern end of the Florida peninsula. Late today or tonight, we are expecting conditions to become more favorable for strengthening into a tropical storm. Uncertainty still remains with this tropical system, but as of this morning, forecast track still has it moving into the northern Gulf and moving into our neck of the wood by Tuesday and Wednesday. This track is not set in stone so stay updated for changes within the forecast track. The slightest shift could change our potential local impacts.