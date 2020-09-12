Casting a ballot in Mississippi will look different in November

“Another thing that we did was make sure we’re gonna have pens and/or styluses depending on what type of machines you vote on, so you won’t have to use a pen somebody else just used. And you can take it with you. So we don’t have an I voted, instead of an I voted sticker this year, you’ll get an I voted pen or an I voted stylus. So, again, everything that we could think of that would prepare both our poll workers and voters to know this is going to be a safe experience. We’re looking out for you”, Watson said.