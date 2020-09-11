Weekend weather update

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Depression 19 has formed near Miami. It is expected to move across Florida and enter the Gulf this weekend. Formation into a tropical storm is likely, but a hurricane is unlikely. Mississippi is in the forecast cone, which means tropical depression or tropical storm force winds are likely Tuesday or Wednesday. The forecast track can and usually changes this far out as this system has just achieved tropical depression status. We are experiencing thunderstorms today and this trend will keep up through the weekend with scattered to numerous storms almost on a daily basis, leading up to the impacts from #19 or tropical storm Sally at that time. Tornadoes, damaging wind and heavy rain are likely Tuesday into Wednesday with the tropical system. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the 70s.