UPDATE: Missing Auburn teen found dead; two charged with his kidnapping

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A body found in Lee County yesterday has been confirmed to be that of 18-year-old Thomas A. Green, who was reported missing earlier this week.
Two men have been arrested and charged with Green’s kidnapping.
Auburn police, along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 41-year-old Taharra Jaquay Brunson and 35-year-old Marcus Okeef Wigley, both of whom are from Auburn.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says that preliminary post-mortem results show that Green suffered fatal injuries, but further information on those injuries are not being released. Harris also says his body was identified using dental records.
An investigation determined that Brunson and Wigley played a role in taking Green against his will. Both are being held in the Lee County Jail on a $50,0000 bond.
Investigators are expecting additional charges in the future for both Brunson and Wigley.
