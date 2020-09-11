Rep. Thompson subpoenas Acting DHS Secretary and fellow Mississippian Chad Wolf

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rep. Bennie Thompson has issued a subpoena to Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security and fellow Mississippian Chad Wolf.
Thompson, who is Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, issued the subpoena for a September 17 public hearing on threats facing the homeland.
“Since June, the Committee has engaged with DHS to secure the participation of Mr. Wolf, along with the FBI Director and the National Counterterrorism Center Director, for this hearing,” Thompson wrote. “Although DHS committed to Mr. Wolf testifying on September 17, Mr. Wolf reneged on the commitment on September 8, prompting the Committee to compel his testimony.”
Thompson said there are “urgent threats” that require the country’s attention, from the coronavirus to “the rise of right-wing extremism.”
"Mr. Wolf’s refusal to testify – thereby evading congressional oversight at this critical time – is especially troubling given the serious matters facing the Department and the Nation.”
Thompson states that the Homeland Security Committee has the authority and obligation to execute its Constitutional oversight regarding Wolf’s decisions and the Department’s actions in securing the U.S.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.