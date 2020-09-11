Piney Woods School to host virtual fundraising campaign for low-income students

PINEY WOODS, Miss. (WLBT) - Piney Woods School announced a virtual fundraising campaign to assist up to 200 additional low-income students with future scholarships and tuition assistance.
On September 30, Woodson Center and 1776 Unites will host Black American Values in Action: A Virtual Fundraiser for The Piney Woods School.
The school says money raised during the virtual fundraiser will help provide deserving students with a rigorous college-preparatory education.
“We firmly believe that students - even those of limited financial means - can do extraordinary things, consistent with the opportunities that we make available to them,” says Piney Woods School President Will Crossley. “No student should be denied a Piney Woods education because of a family’s limited financial circumstances.”
According to the school, every student receives a scholarship to help pay for their education. However, the school says it’s unable to financially support all students who qualify for acceptance into its programs.
“Piney Woods' emphasis on academic rigor and its dedication to fostering a strong work ethic in students serves as a shining example for the nation. Piney Woods graduates show us all how perseverance can overcome challenge,” says Woodson Center – 1776 Unites President and Founder Bob Woodson.
Woodson Center – 1776 Unites and its partners say they will provide 100 percent in matching funds for all donations.
Founded in 1909, Piney Woods School is one of America’s oldest independent, historically black boarding schools. The campus includes a 200-acre organic demonstration farm, a historic original log cabin schoolhouse, and a museum documenting the school’s rich history.
