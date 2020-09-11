Pearl River Flood victims fear loss of investment in their homes as they rebuild

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven months after the Pearl River flood, some North Jackson flood victims are slowly rebuilding.
Many fear the homes they are replacing have lost their value and the government isn’t working toward a solution to end their losses.
Residents in the north Canton Circle neighborhood say February’s flood destroyed their lives and their homes and they’re getting no help from the state, federal government or the city.
“I live in fear and, as of right now, I’m planning on moving because I just can’t take it anymore,” said Darryl Robbie.
February’s floods changed the Jackson homeowner’s life when four feet of flood waters destroyed his house on River Cove home and practically everything in it. He returned a month after the flood and has been living in it while it was demolished and repaired.
The 56-year-old said he’s been robbed of the American dream with 23 years of home equity down the drain.
“I’m getting the whole house remodeled in the anticipation of getting a sale but I don’t think I will get my money value out of it because they put this in a flood location,” said Roby. “Some of my neighbors who did have flood insurance, the flood insurance didn’t cover their contents."
The Federal Express retiree had homeowner’s insurance which did not cover the damage to the home or items in it. He’s hoping to sell but isn’t optimistic.
“During spring when the Reservoir starts to accumulate I always wonder how much are they going to let out of the Reservoir to save other homes in upper Madison County,” said the frustrated homeowner.
Roby believes the government has turned its back on the taxpayers affected by the flood and isn’t coming up a solution to stop it in the future.
