Organizers expecting over 300 boats on the water for Trump parade on Reservoir

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend President Trump supporters will converge on the Reservoir for a special event. Boaters for Trump will be hosting a boat parade Saturday at noon.
Organizers say they are expecting anywhere from 300-500 boats in the water for this event. With that many vessels in the water at one time - of course safety is a big concern.
Boaters for Trump of Mississippi say they’ve held similar events like this in the coast. They’re over 12,000 strong making them the second largest Boaters for Trump group in the country.
Safety is their number one concern for Saturday. They plan to tour the Reservoir at slow speeds and have about a 50-foot buffer between each boat.
They want people to follow their rules so there aren’t any accidents like the ones we saw in Texas a few weeks ago.
Bo Smith who organized the event said, “Anybody can come. We don’t care what your political affiliation is. You can come and have a good time, you can fly any flag you want or you can just come and ride if that’s what you wanna do. The hope is to get somebody who is not a Trump supporter, get them out there, let them have a good time. Maybe we can change their mind.”
Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon says he will have patrols on the water monitoring the group and making sure they follow state boating laws and other rules in place due to Covid-19.
The parade should take about 2 1/2 hours and everyone is welcome.
