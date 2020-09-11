First competitors announced for Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A large batch of golfers are already committed to the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson.
The tournament announced the early player commitments Friday, which includes the defending champion and several players with a lot of trophies.
The early names include:
- Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters Champion and 2008 Players Championship winner
- Henrik Stenson, 2016 Open Championship winner and 2013 FedExCup Champion
- Louis Oosthuizen, 2010 Open Championship winner
- Charl Schwartzel, 2011 Masters Champion
- Luke Donald, 2002 Sanderson Farms Champion and former #1 in the World
- Lucas Glover, 2009 US Open Champion
- Jason Dufner, 2013 PGA Championship winner
- Brandt Snedeker, 2012 FedExCup Champion
- Si Woo Kim, 2017 The Players Championship winner
- KJ Choi, 2011 The Players Championship winner
- Sebastián Muñoz, Defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner and #8 in 2020 FedExCup Championship
Click here for the full list of competitors. Golfers still have until September 25 to commit.
The championship tournament tees off September 28 at The Country Club of Jackson.
