First Alert Forecast: rain chances increase, turning unsettled in days ahead

TROPICS: The Tropical Atlantic remains very active with one wave nearing the Carolina coast that will provide tropical rains and surf issues through mid-late week. Another wave will push off western Africa and will have ‘high’ chance for development as it is expected to trek westward into next week. Another wave near the Bahamas could also develop as it crosses into the Gulf – the chance exists that it could become a tropical depression – at any rate, it will likely just provide heightened rain chances locally next week along with the stalled front. Paulette and Rene both look to be more of ‘fish storms’ - both likely to stay away from the US mainland, though Paulette may get close to Bermuda by early next week.