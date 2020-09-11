First Alert Forecast: rain chances increase, turning unsettled in days ahead

FRIDAY: High pressure will push a little farther east through the day, allowing for muggier air to flow back into the area from the southeast. Expect morning sunshine with afternoon cloudiness and opportunities for scattered showers and storms to develop. Highs will manage the lower 90s. Storms fade after sunset with lows in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Sandwiched in between a stalled front to the west and a Gulf disturbance – expect more clouds and opportunities for showers and storms to come up through the weekend ahead. Saturday will start quiet, though expect clouds to build – eventually yield storms by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The Gulf disturbance will inch closer Sunday – bringing a heightened chance for storms amid highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Storms will tend fade after sunset both nights with lows in the lower to middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weak Gulf disturbance will lift northward over the southeast into the early parts of the week. Expect periods of rain and storms to continue throughout the week. Highs will ease back into the upper 80s – more typical of mid-September. Still, nearby, the stalled front holds over the region, acting as a focal mechanism for the storms to develop. The front will gradually slide south through the late parts of the week, eventually taking rain chances downward by next weekend. In its wake, highs will be in the middle 80s.
TROPICS: The Tropical Atlantic remains very active with one wave nearing the Carolina coast that will provide tropical rains and surf issues through mid-late week. Another wave will push off western Africa and will have ‘high’ chance for development as it is expected to trek westward into next week. Another wave near the Bahamas could also develop as it crosses into the Gulf – the chance exists that it could become a tropical depression – at any rate, it will likely just provide heightened rain chances locally next week along with the stalled front. Paulette and Rene both look to be more of ‘fish storms’ - both likely to stay away from the US mainland, though Paulette may get close to Bermuda by early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
