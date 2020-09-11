Farmers to Families food giveaway at State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will host a drive-thru food box giveaway on Friday at 9:00 a.m.
This is the third giveaway the Department of Agriculture has held during the pandemic.
The department expects to give out 1,400 food boxes to needy families throughout the community. They will also be giving away 2 gallons of milk and a dozen eggs with each box.
This is part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, which was started under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The program helps supports local farmers while also providing food to those in need.
To keep people safe, volunteers will place the food box in their cars.
The public must enter through Gate 1 on Jefferson Street and exit through Gate 6 on Greymont Street.
Food boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
