Comedienne Rita Brent, Singer Teneia to host live virtual show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comedienne Rita Brent and Folk Soul Singer Teneia will host a live virtual music/comedy show on Saturday, September 12.
The virtual show will be hosted via Facebook at 7:00 p.m. A special link will be provided to those who purchase tickets.
The dynamic duo says they were in the midst of planning a tour together until the pandemic put those plans on hold. Yet, through the power of technology, the long-time friends will unite for one special night of music and comedy.
The ladies say fans can expect a virtual night full of music, laughter, and empowerment!
Teneia is a Jackson native, whose singing talents earned her a placement in the HBO documentary “Prom Night in Mississippi” featuring Morgan Freeman.
She is an international singer and songerwriter with seven albums to her credit, including her recently released album, Black Empress.
Teneia has won multiple awards, had her work featured in television and film, and shared the stage with various critically-acclaimed artists.
Rita Brent is also a Jackson native, whose comedic talents have landed her in New York City. Brent has appeared on Comedy Central (Hart of the City) and truTV (LaffMobb’sLaff Tracks).
She is also known for her songs “Rock Me Like A Pothole”, “Quarantine Shuffle” and her most recent release, “Kamala”.
Brent has toured and opened for comedians Rickey Smiley, Cedric the Entertainer, Bill Bellamy, and Lavell Crawford.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.