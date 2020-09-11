Clinton Public School District offers free meals to students

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Public School District is offering free meals to students physically attending school during the pandemic.
The district says all students 18 years or younger will be served free meals beginning Monday, September 14, 2020, through December 31, 2020, or until funds run out.
CPSD says the meals will be served during the regular breakfast and lunch school schedules. Students must be present to receive a meal.
The district says they are committed to providing safe and nutritious meals to all children.
