Carjacked vehicle involved in fatal car crash, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash crash late Thursday night, according to Jackson Police.
The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on West Street near Millsaps Avenue in Jackson.
Police say a vehicle collided with another in which one of the drivers died at the scene.
The second driver was taken to the hospital but later died from their injuries.
The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.
Police say one of the vehicles involved was taken during a carjacking earlier in the night.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.