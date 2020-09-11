AllBuildingsMatter trends on social media on anniversary of 9/11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The hashtag #AllBuildingsMatter has trended on social media on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, leading many to both condemn and defend its use.
Twitter has explained the hashtag, calling it a “point of comparison for the ‘all lives matter’ crowd."
“As some people commemorate the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, some are linking the tragedy to the numerous deaths of Black men and women at the hands of police,” Twitter says, “suggesting that the outrage or heartbreak felt in regard to the 9/11 terrorist attacks should, in some way, carry over to tragedies of police brutality.”
Twitter also states that saying “all lives matter” when a Black person is killed by police, “feels akin to saying ‘all buildings matter’ in response to the destruction of the World Trade Center.”
Some say the two aren’t comparable, with one user writing, “BLM’s latest genius optics move. Exploit the anniversary of America’s worst tragedy to push yet more of their inane, woke nonsense. And they wonder why their support is plummeting.”
Others justified its use, with another Twitter user saying, “The people mad at the #AllBuildingsMatter hashtag are just showing everyone that when they complain about BLM they aren’t after equality... they’re just racist... they should follow the same logic.”
The phrase was first used by Saturday Night Live alum Michael Che during a 2016 Netflix special.
