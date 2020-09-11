All eyes on the Gulf this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tropical Depression #19 has formed very near South Florida and after a quick run over the Everglades, the storm is expected to emerge in the Gulf where strengthening into a storm is expected.
The next name on the list is Sally and all indications are this system will become Sally on Saturday. Once over the Gulf conditions look favorable for strengthening into a strong tropical storm or maybe a weak hurricane as it approaches the Southeast Louisiana coastline Tuesday.
As of now, this storm is in the development stages so larger than normal track errors and intensity forecast errors are possible. Once the storm emerges in the Gulf we will have a better idea on exactly what our impacts will be going into next week.
