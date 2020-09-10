Thursday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We again reached 94 degrees today after a morning low of 69. It may be slightly cooler over the coming days, but the humidity will compensate for that and make it feel even hotter. Expect a chance for showers to develop in our area as soon as Friday and lasting through this weekend and next week. It won’t rain the whole time, but there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms almost every day, especially during daylight and evening time. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the lower to middle 70s. The tropics are active. Don’t worry about Paulette or Rene as they are heading out to sea, well away from our part of the world. We are watching a new disturbance in the eastern Gulf that is drifitng west and should stay well south and west of our area plus another tropical disturbance nearing The Bahamas. This will move across Florida this weekend and possibly the northern Gulf next week. We’ll keep an eye on it for further deveopment, which is possible. At this time, these are not threats to our weather, but if you have travel plans to the gulf coast next week, you should check back with us frequently for updates. Northeasterly winds around here at 5mph tonight and Friday. Average high this time of year is 89 and the average low is 67. Sunrise is 6:42am and the sunset is 7:11pm.