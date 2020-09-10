Some local vendors hope aldermen override mayor’s cancellation of the Canton Flea Market

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Will thousands of shoppers converge on Canton for the annual flea market? The mayor says no - but aldermen voted last week to give the go ahead.
Vendors, who participate, say it can be done safely. Business owners on the square set up tents in front of their stores.
Edward Hutchison owns Emporium and has been a flea market vendor for 15 years. Reflections Antiques and Collectibles owner Dorothy Chatman has been setting up her tent at her storefront for 17-and-a-half years.
“For us business owners, if we don’t have the Canton Flea Market we can’t stay in business,” said Hutchison. “It’s been hard enough this year. We’re coming out of it. We’ve been operating our businesses ever since they closed.”
Vendors who participate each year rely on the bi-annual shopping extravaganza. They are still reeling from the cancellation of May’s event. Twenty to 25,000 shoppers attend the flea market held in May each year.
“It hurt, but we still had to figure out how to move forward,” said Chatman. “We’re still struggling behind it. Things have gotten a little bit better, but it’s a matter of trying to pick up the pieces."
Canton tourism had already put in safety measures, including requiring masks, when the board initially approved the fall event.
“We had heard that a few vendors would not come to this market because they are older and they are in that vulnerable category,” said Canton Tourism Executive Director Jana Dear. “But we had heard from, I would say, 90 percent of our vendors have replied and said, ‘Yes, we want to come.’"
About 35,000 - 40,000 people attend the October shopping extravaganza. One-thousand vendors from across the country set up tents in the four block area.
The Board is scheduled to vote on overriding the mayor’s veto Monday during their regular work session at 4:30 p.m.
