Police search for suspect after stolen vehicle crashes on I-55

Police search for suspect after stolen vehicle crashes on I-55
LMPD officers reported shots fired at their cruiser by a suspect leading them on a chase on March 25. (Source: Unsplash)
By WLBT Digital | September 10, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 6:17 PM

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl Police Department is searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a crash Thursday afternoon.

According to Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl, police were pursuing the stolen vehicle before it crashed at I-55 and McDowell Road.

The vehicle was stolen out of Pearl and the Pearl officer tried to make the stop, which lead to a pursuit onto I-20 west bound and then I-55 near McDowell Road.

Flynn said the driver crashed and left the scene on foot. They were last spotted near a Shell gas station on McDowell Road.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.