Police search for suspect after stolen vehicle crashes on I-55

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl Police Department is searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a crash Thursday afternoon.
According to Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl, police were pursuing the stolen vehicle before it crashed at I-55 and McDowell Road.
The vehicle was stolen out of Pearl and the Pearl officer tried to make the stop, which lead to a pursuit onto I-20 west bound and then I-55 near McDowell Road.
Flynn said the driver crashed and left the scene on foot. They were last spotted near a Shell gas station on McDowell Road.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.