Police chase in Biloxi moves from land into the water

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An unusual police chase unfolded in Biloxi Thursday afternoon with the suspect moving from land to the water, back to land, and back again into the water.
Authorities received information around 2:30 p.m. that a man was starting fires on the Great Lawn across the Harrah’s Casino.
At that point, the man jumped into the water which caused police to call the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (DMR) for assistance.
DMR waited in the water for a few hours, but the man ended up on land at the end of the Biloxi Yacht Club pier. That’s where authorities had a brief exchange with him but within five to ten minutes, the man jumped back into the water.
Authorities are unsure what the man’s motive is and information will be available as the story develops.
