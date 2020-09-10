A Mississippi Sheriff’s Dept. donates supplies to Westlake community

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A Mississippi Sheriff’s Department drove almost ten hours with tons of supplies to be donated to families impacted by Hurricane Laura.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi donated 21,000 pounds of relief essentials to the people of Westlake.
“Driving over here, the devastation looks terrible,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “It reminds me of back when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, how these people did for us. They brought us stuff. I felt like it was time for us to pay this back to the people out here.”
The department collected things like water, toiletries, food, and other necessities from their community, to help the Westlake community get back on its feet.
“There’s water, there’s Gatorade, there’s adult diapers, canned food,” said Kisha Myers, coordinator for the supply center. “We have cat food, dog food, cat litter.”
Supply center coordinator Kisha Myers says donations of all kinds have come in since she and other Westlake citizens started up the supply center.
She said it’s amazing to see so many people give back in this way.
“The outpouring of support and love that we have had from Jones County and Harris County, they stepped up,” said Myers. “The have donated their time, money, people and just came in and really helped us out.”
The supply center is at the old Fred’s location in Westlake each day.
