Man sentenced to 40 years over human trafficking charges

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man faces 40 years in prison over human trafficking and sexual battery charges.
Jerrell Jackson, 33, will have to register as a sex offender after serving 40 years without parole. He was charged with one count of human trafficking and three counts of sexual battery.
Ridgeland Police Department arrested Jackson in 2019 after an investigation involving the FBI. Investigators say the victims were brought in to Ridgeland and forced into sexual acts.
Jackson pleaded guilty earlier this month and is awaiting trial for related charges.
“This case is an example that human trafficking is a real problem that affects real families in our communities," District Attorney John Bramlett said. "Thankfully, the Ridgeland Police Department, the FBI, and other agencies were able to identify these victims and build a solid case against the man who was abusing them for his own gain.”
