Man arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband in Pike County jail

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man faces several charges after attempting to smuggle contraband into the Pike County jail, says the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
According to deputies, Marcus Martin was arrested on five counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, three counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, malicious mischief over $1,000 (felony), contraband items/possesses in jail (felony), and attempted to introduce contraband to a prisoner (felony).
The confiscated contraband included cell phones and narcotics.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.
