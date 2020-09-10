Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. delivers supplies to hurricane victims

WESTLAKE, La. (WDAM) - Members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department drove more than 300 miles Thursday with tons of supplies to be donated to families impacted by Hurricane Laura.
In all, the sheriff’s department donated 21,000 pounds of relief essentials to the people of Westlake, La.
“Driving over here, the devastation looks terrible,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “It reminds me of back when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, how these people did for us. They brought us stuff. I felt like it was time for us to pay this back to the people out here.”
The department collected things like water, toiletries, food and other necessities from members of the Jones County community to help hurricane victims get back on their feet.
Westlake citizens started up the supply center where the items were donated.
“There’s water, there’s Gatorade, there’s adult diapers, canned food,” said Kisha Myers, coordinator for the supply center. “We have cat food, dog food, cat litter.”
Myers says donations of all kinds have come in. She says it’s amazing to see so many people give back in this way.
“The outpouring of support and love that we have had from Jones County and Harris County, they stepped up,” said Myers. “They have donated their time, money, people and just came in and really helped us out.”
