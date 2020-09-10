First Alert Forecast: summery heat continues Thursday; rain chances return into week’s end

THURSDAY: High pressure holds firm over the area, keeping temperatures toasty and rain chances at a minimum. Expect highs in the lower and middle 90s with mostly to partly sunny skies. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, though many remain dry again. Storms that do flare up will fizzle quickly after sunset with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
FRIDAY: High pressure will push a little farther east through the day, allowing for muggier air to flow back into the area from the southeast. Expect morning sunshine with afternoon cloudiness and opportunities for widely spaced showers and storms to develop – mainly south and east of Metro Jackson. Highs will manage the lower 90s. Storms fade after sunset with lows in the lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An approaching front will bring a substantial cool down to the Great Plains, eventually, stalling over our area through much of the extended forecast. Expect a mix of clouds and sun daily amid a risk for scattered, mainly, afternoon storms to flare up. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s – typical fare for mid-September. The front may pass through the region later next week, but the cooler air that brought down across the Plains will have faded by that point in time.
TROPICS: The Tropical Atlantic remains very active with one wave nearing the Carolina coast that will provide tropical rains and surf issues through mid-late week. Another wave will push off western Africa and will have ‘high’ chance for development as it is expected to trek westward into next week. Another wave near the Bahamas could also develop as it cross into the Gulf – the chance is low, but will likely help provide heightened rain chances locally next week along with the stalled front. Paulette and Rene both look to be more of ‘fish storms’ - both likely to stay away from the US mainland, though Paulette may get close to Bermuda by early next week.
