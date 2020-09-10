First Alert Forecast: summery heat continues Thursday; rain chances return into week’s end

TROPICS: The Tropical Atlantic remains very active with one wave nearing the Carolina coast that will provide tropical rains and surf issues through mid-late week. Another wave will push off western Africa and will have ‘high’ chance for development as it is expected to trek westward into next week. Another wave near the Bahamas could also develop as it cross into the Gulf – the chance is low, but will likely help provide heightened rain chances locally next week along with the stalled front. Paulette and Rene both look to be more of ‘fish storms’ - both likely to stay away from the US mainland, though Paulette may get close to Bermuda by early next week.