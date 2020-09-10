Few metro-area school districts share how their COVID-19 strategies would change if outbreaks occur

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - School districts in two Jackson metro counties quickly distanced themselves from coronavirus cases released Wednesday from the Mississippi State Department of Health, saying most of the positive cases in those counties came from other schools, including private schools.
The remarks came after questions from 3 On Your Side about how school districts in the metro are handling the influx of COVID-19 cases and how their plans would change.
“The Rankin County School District will follow the Mississippi Department of Health guidelines to determine when adjustments are needed to the attendance scenario for a school,” said Sharon Patrick, a spokesperson for the Rankin County School District in an emailed statement.
Patrick declined an on-camera interview request and did not mention specifics of how the district’s plans could change, instead referring to scenarios found in its “Smart Restart Plan.”
“[RCSD’s] number of positive students went down last week. The first week of school we had 15 students test positive out of approximately 18,500. The second week we had 10 test positive with 9 testing positive last week,” Patrick said.
Patrick did not say whether any teachers tested positive for the virus during any of those timeframes.
Data from MSDH shows 20 confirmed cases in Rankin County, meaning RCSD would account for less than half of those COVID-19 cases if no teachers or staff were also infected.
“The number that the Mississippi State Department of Health shows is inclusive of all the schools in Rankin County, including private schools and the Pearl School District," Patrick added.
Madison County Schools' director of communications, Gene Wright, said the district wouldn’t have much information to be able to provide because students have only been in class for five days, operating on a hybrid schedule until next Monday.
MCS Superintendent Charlotte Seals told WLBT in July that the district’s plans could change quickly, depending on outbreaks.
“What we think we can do today may be totally different in a week or two weeks, or closer to the start of school. And I think we have to realize that, that this is a very fluid situation,” Seals said in an earlier interview.
MSDH’s most recently published schools report also showed 20 new cases for Madison County, but Wright said none of those were from MCS, pointing to more than half a dozen private, parochial and public schools that could also have outbreaks.
Neither the Pearl Public School District nor the Hinds County School District responded to requests for comment.
Out of five school districts 3 On Your Side reached out to for this story, only the Clinton Public School District agreed to an on-camera interview and discussed its strategies.
Since school began, districts around the state have reported 1,698 cases of coronavirus among teachers and students.
Only seven of those have been from teachers and students in Clinton Public Schools.
Superintendent Tim Martin said that’s partially because 34 percent of K-6 students have been virtually learning, leaving fewer children in the classroom.
“With the hybrid approach where half come Monday/Tuesday, the others come Thursday/Friday, it has allowed us to truly social distance, and when we had a couple cases at the elementary level, we’ve been able to contact trace and haven’t had to quarantine as many kids," Martin said.
Seventh through 12th graders started back Tuesday on a hybrid schedule. If case numbers remain low, Martin said they plan to move to a traditional model September 21.
“We haven’t had any positive cases in the 7-12 at this point. But if we had four, five, six at a particular school, that would be alarming, and we’d have to make different decisions," Martin said.
The Washington Post reported this week at least six teachers throughout the country have died after bouts with coronavirus.
Two of those were in Mississippi: Lafayette County football coach Nacoma James, who had coronavirus-like symptoms and was quarantining at the time of his death, and Thomas Slade, a teacher in Vancleave who died of the virus this week.
While it’s unclear if those deaths came from infections in the classroom, Martin said that grim statistic really shows them what they’re up against.
“That’s a nightmare scenario for a superintendent, for that to happen. We have several teachers in our district at different levels that have provided medical documentation that they are truly at high risk," Martin said. "We’ve moved some of their classes to auditoriums, so they’re truly separated. We’ve given them additional PPE. We’ve really tried to make sure we take care of our faculty and staff.”
