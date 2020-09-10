Claiborne County School District transitions to hybrid learning schedule

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Claiborne County School District will transition to a hybrid learning schedule on Monday, September 14, according to Interim Superintendent Nonya C. Thrasher.
The district began the school year with distance learning for all students, citing concerns based on the county’s high number of COVID-19 cases.
To date, Claiborne County has seen 443 cases of coronavirus with 16 deaths.
The district says the hybrid learning option is for parents who selected the option at the time of registration for the 2020-2021 school year.
The district plans for students to attend school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays. Students will complete distance learning at home on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
Superintendent Thrasher says strict safety procedures will be followed on the days students are physically present at school.
For more information visit the district’s website @ www.claiborne.k12.ms.us or the district’s Facebook page at Claiborne County School District.
