City leaders celebrate Lake Harbour Drive expansion with ribbon cutting

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland city leaders celebrated the expansion of Lake Harbour Drive with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
The expansion of Lake Harbour has been ongoing since 2001, according to Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee.
“Almost 20 years in the making for this project to be complete,” Mayor McGee said. “After 20 years of labor and some blood, sweat, and tears...Lake Harbour Drive provides a major east-west corridor through the city of Ridgeland, connecting Madison and Rankin Counties and traversing significant physical barriers which include Interstate 55 and the Canadian National Railroad.”
Mayor McGee says the total construction of the roadway was $28 million.
“This is a going to be a project that is going to do great things for the Ridgeland community and the state as a whole,” said Willie Simmons, Central Commission of MDOT. “Madison County is one of those counties that we’re very proud of in the state of Mississippi. We’re proud of all 82 counties, but Madison County is a growth county and we need a good infrastructure system to make it work."
The expansion of Lake Harbour Drive includes a newly finished Lake Harbour bridge and a multi-use trail.
