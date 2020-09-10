Biden says Rep. Thompson called him after attending local protest: ‘Things are changing, Joe!’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a recent interview with rapper Cardi B for Elle magazine, Joe Biden said that he is seeing a change in America in the wake of recent protests surrounding racial equality.
This lead him to reference a phone call he received not too long ago from Mississippi congressman, Bennie Thompson.
“I have a friend who is a congressman in Mississippi, Bennie Thompson,” Biden said. “A very well-known congressman. An African-American. He called me two weeks ago and said, ‘Joe, I just came from a protest in Mississippi.’"
Thompson told Biden that there were as many “white kids” marching as “Black kids.”
“This is Mississippi, Joe!” Thompson told Biden. “Things are changing, Joe!"
Biden went on to say that he is optimistic about future generations and that they will be the ones to “change things.”
“The rest of the world has always looked to us,” Biden stated. “Not because we’re so powerful, but the power of our example.”
Thompson endorsed Biden for president in March of this year, calling him, “the steady leader we need to move us beyond these uncertain times.”
