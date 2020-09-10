Attorney 5th person charged in bribery scheme involving Miss. Dept. of Education funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal officials handed down a fifth indictment in a bribery scheme involving Mississippi Department of Education.
Memphis, Tennessee, attorney Errol Harmon, 47, faces federal charges of conspiracy, bribery, and interstate transportation of aid in bribery.
Last week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced four indictments in the case, including former Executive Director of Mississippi Department of Education Cerissa Renfroe Neal.
Investigators say several businesses earned $650,000 from the State of Mississippi through false quotes and altered purchase orders designed for personal profit.
David B. Hunt, 54, of Jackson, Tennessee, Joseph Kyles, 51, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Lambert Martin, 59, of Memphis, Tennessee, were all indicted alongside Neal.
Investigators say Harmon’s role was to receive money from Kyles and use it as payments to Neal for the scheme.
Harmon faces up to 5 years in prison for conspiracy, 10 years in prison for bribery, and 5 for interstate transport in aid of bribery.
