Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 94 degrees this afternoon, with relatively lower humiditiy. It still feels hot and with increasing humidity over the coming days, temperatures will edge down a degree or two, but it will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the next 7 days. High pressure is in control of our weather and it will keep the storm systems away, but as it retreats, it will allow afternoon and evening showers to develop, especially this weekend and next week. We were hoping for cooler temperatures next week, we may only shed a couple of degrees off the temperature. The high pressure system is expected to remain just that strong. In the tropics, we have tropical systems Rene and Paulette. Both are expected to head out to sea. Another tropical wave is way out and just entering the eastern Atlantic from the west coast of Africa. There is nothing in the Gulf of Caribbean that needs monitoring right now. Average high this time of year is 89 and the average low is 67. Sunrise is 6:41am and the sunset is 7:12pm. Winds will be calm tonight and northeasterly at 5mph Thursday.