Vicksburg company to invest $40M, add 60 full-time jobs

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A local Vicksburg company is investing millions into their community.
Vicksburg Forest Products is expanding operations, investing $40 million and adding 60 full-time jobs, the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership announced Wednesday.
Vicksburg Forest Products purchased the former Anderson Tully sawmill in 2018 and now produces 75 million feet of lumber per year. After expanding, they’ll be able to increase their output to 180 million feet per year.
Construction of the upgraded mill is set to begin in October and finish in summer 2021.
“We are proud to see Vicksburg Forest Products expanding and creating new jobs in our community," Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs said. "I believe it’s worth noting that the company’s willingness to make such an important investment in Vicksburg is a testament to the pro-business environment of our City. COVID-19 has created trying times for many in our community, and these 60 jobs will be a blessing for 60 families that can get back to normal through the dignity of work.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.