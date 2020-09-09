Three arrested in gun theft, auto-burglaries in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - After a string of auto-burglaries, three have been arrested in Rankin County.
Deputies say the trios crime spree started on Monday when they were called to a Braxton home where a gun was stolen. The caller said that he was meeting a prospective buyer, when they buyers arrived they took off with the gun in a red sedan with paper license plates.
On Wednesday there were numerous reports of auto burglaries around the 500 block of Highway 43 in Pelahatchie, Rankin County.
While patrolling the area, deputies were able to locate the red car with paper license plates parked at a home. A search warrant was executed on the car and the residence where deputies were able to recover the stolen firearm along with multiple items that were reported stolen from the nearby auto burglaries.
Kennth Cooley, 18, and Cameron Kennedy, 18, were taken into custody and transported to the Rankin County jail. A juvenile male was also taken into custody and transported to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center.
