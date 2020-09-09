Supporters of medical marijuana speak out in Gulfport on Initiative 65

“This is one of those instances where I think we need to recognize that the people believe in one thing and the politicians believe in another. I’ll always stand with the people over the politicians. It’s as simple as that," Dobson said. “This is one of those issues where you need to stand on principles and you need to stand on your convictions. When I say that government should get out of healthcare, I mean it. I’m going to support (Initiative 65) regardless of how controversial of a topic because I believe in my philosophy and I believe in this initiative."