Magee High football team quarantined, cancels next 2 games

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magee High School football team is out of action after a positive COVID-19 test.
Principal Dr. Brad Blake says the football team, coaches and cheerleaders are quarantined for 14 days after a positive test. He didn’t specify if it was a player that tested positive.
As a result, the team’s next two games against Natchez and Mendenhall have been canceled.
Everyone from last week’s game against Collins was notified of the positive test as well.
Blake says all the protocol from the state health department is being followed.
